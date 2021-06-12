Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.