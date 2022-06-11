This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by some light rain later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
