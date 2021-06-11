Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
