This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
