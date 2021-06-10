This evening in Carlisle: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
