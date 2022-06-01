Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It …
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…
This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, t…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. …