Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.