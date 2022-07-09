Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.