This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for hig…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …
This evening in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a h…