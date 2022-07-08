This evening in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
