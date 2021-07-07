Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.