Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.