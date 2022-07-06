Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
