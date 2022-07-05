Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.