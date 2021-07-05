For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98.65. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
