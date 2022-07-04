This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 d…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudle…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very…