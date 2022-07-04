 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

