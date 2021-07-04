Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.