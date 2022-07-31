This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Monday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
