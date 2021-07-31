Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.