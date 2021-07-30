 Skip to main content
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

