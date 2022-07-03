 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News