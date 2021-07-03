 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News