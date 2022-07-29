This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
