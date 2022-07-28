Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
