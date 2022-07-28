Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.