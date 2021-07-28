This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
