This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
