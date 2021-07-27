Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
