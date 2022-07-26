Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.