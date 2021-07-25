Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
