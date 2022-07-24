Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
