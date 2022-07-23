Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.