Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.