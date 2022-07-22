Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
