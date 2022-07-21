Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.