This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Look…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. Temperat…
The Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected fo…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely…