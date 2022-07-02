 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

