This evening in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
