Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph.