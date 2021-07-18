For the drive home in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
