This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisl…