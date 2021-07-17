Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
