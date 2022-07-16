Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
