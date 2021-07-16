For the drive home in Carlisle: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatur…
This evening in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …