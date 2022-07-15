 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

