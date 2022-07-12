Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
