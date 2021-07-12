Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.