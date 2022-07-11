Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot d…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
This evening in Carlisle: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …