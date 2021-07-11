For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
