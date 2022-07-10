Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carlisle area can expect a sizzling hot d…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 d…
The Carlisle area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Periods of thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. …
Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle …