Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.