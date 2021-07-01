Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
