Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.