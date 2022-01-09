 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

