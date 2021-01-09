 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

